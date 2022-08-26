Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-08-22

YEREVAN, 26 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 404.82 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.34 drams to 405.31 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.74 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 478.94 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 96.09 drams to 22822.92 drams. Silver price up by 4.16 drams to 251.52 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.