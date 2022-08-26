Azerbaijani soldier fighting for Ukraine killed
YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani soldier fighting for Ukraine was killed near Nikolayev, the Azerbaijani news media reported.
According to Ukraine-based Azeri journalist Anar Natikoghlu, the killed soldier’s name is Said Huseynov, a volunteer who joined the Ukrainian army to fight Russian forces.
