Biden to travel to New York Sept. 18-20 for U.N. General Assembly

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to New York Sept. 18-20 to participate in a session of the United Nations General Assembly, Reuters reports citing a statement from the White House.

The UNGA high-level week will start September 20.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as the head of the delegation to the 77th United Nations General Assembly.








