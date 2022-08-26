Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 August 2022

Russian, Azerbaijani PMs meet in Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian and Azerbaijani Prime Ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov, held a meeting in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on August 25, the Azerbaijani media report.

During the meeting the Russian and Azerbaijani PMs discussed the development of the bilateral relations in different areas.








