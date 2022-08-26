Armenia ready for dialogue on forming single gas market in EAEU – PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia attaches great importance to forming a single gas market in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and is ready for a constructive dialogue, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks during the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Kyrgyzstan.

“I want to note that the Republic of Armenia is attaching great importance to the formation of a single gas market in the Eurasian Economic Union and is ready for a constructive dialogue in order to achieve consensus over unresolved issues. From the perspective of forming a complete single market of goods and services, we highlight the integration of transportation and infrastructure sectors”, he said.

The Armenian PM stated that in case of a right approach the transportation-logistic industry could become one of the promoters of the development of the Eurasian Economic Union and the competitive advantage of the Union by creating favorable organizational-economic conditions for transit transportation. “In order to form the transportation-logistic complex of the Eurasian Economic Union, it is necessary to harmonize the economic policy at the national and transnational levels, as well as to ensure the integrity of approaches on developing and implementing integration infrastructural projects”, PM Pashinyan said.