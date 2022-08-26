Four arrested in Stepanakert fire investigation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Four people are under arrest amid an ongoing investigation into the August 25 fire in Stepanakert city, the prosecution of Artsakh said in a statement.

The fire broke out in the territory of the Stepanakert Industrial Combine and starting spreading in the area where ammunition was illegally stored, which caused the subsequent explosion.

No one was injured in the incident.

The four arrested people are suspected in illegally acquiring and storing ammunition.