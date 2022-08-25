Joint staff trainings on defensive operations held under leadership of Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Under the leadership of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, Major-General Edward Asryan, joint staff trainings were held from August 23 to 25 on the topic "The work of the military management bodies of the Armenian Armed Forces at the stage of adopting the decision of the defensive operation and setting the tasks."

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the MoD Armenia, the sequence of planned actions of structural units and military support units was determined, the actions of officials were checked in assessing the military-political situation, and adjusting the tasks of the troops according to the plan for the use of the armed forces, the abilities of the command staff for preparing and conducting combat operations, planning and managing defensive operations were improved.

During the training, the operational task was studied, the created situation was evaluated, and the formatting of all necessary documents for the management of the troops was developed.

Summarizing the results of the training, Major General Edward Asryan highly appreciated the readiness and fighting ability of the personnel and gave appropriate instructions to the commanders of the units.