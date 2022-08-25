The new route of Berdzor (Lachin) corridor will be launched in the first week of September – Artsakh’s Minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The new route of the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor will be launched in the first week of September this year, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Artsakh Republic Hayk Khanumyan told ARMENPRESS.

"Until then, the Stepanakert-Berdzor-Goris highway will operate. The alternative route will operate in the new corridor a little south. The traffic on the new road will start after all the block-posts of the Russian peacekeeping troops are deployed. During that time, a temporary section of 4.5 kilometers will be ready, a part of which has already been asphalted and will be completely finished in the next few days. It is assumed that in the first week of September, the traffic will be organized on the new road," the Minister said.

According to him, the temporary section of the new route bypasses Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus, then joins the Aghavno-Tegh road, about 3 km from away from Aghavno.

The Minister added that the process of moving the infrastructures to the new corridor is also actively going on. "The communication issue has already been resolved. It will take time to move electricity lines, and in terms of gas supply, as I have already mentioned, other solutions should be sought," said Hayk Khanumyan.

Today, August 25, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh announced that the section of Shushi-Berdzor-Goris highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia is open for both directions, the security of which is ensured by Russian peacekeepers.