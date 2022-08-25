Armenian PM participates in narrow-format session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the narrow-format session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, the PM’s Office said.

The Prime Ministers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) discussed issues relating to the strengthening of the domestic market, the development of transportation infrastructure, the regulations of customs tariffs, the cooperation in digital agenda and other areas.

The extended-format session of the Inter-governmental Council will take place on August 26.