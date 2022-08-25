WHO says globally COVID-19 cases and deaths decrease

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The World Health Organization says that globally the number of new weekly cases of COVID-19 decreased by 9% during the week of 15 to 21 August 2022, as compared to the previous week, with over 5.3 million new cases reported.

The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 15%, as compared to the previous week, with over 14 000 fatalities reported. As of 21 August 2022, 593 million confirmed cases and 6.4 million deaths have been reported globally.

Most decreases are recorded in Africa (25%), Europe (20%) and America (18%).