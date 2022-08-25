STARMUS VI: 108 Minutes Round Table to take place at historic Zvartnots Cathedral

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. One of the key events at the upcoming STARMUS VI will be the 108 Minutes Round Table which will be held on September 6 at the Zvartnots Cathedral.

Nobel Prize laureates, astronauts and scientists will participate in the event.

Why 108 minutes?

The very first Starmus festival in 2011 was a tribute to the first manned space flight and the person who performed it, Yuri Gagarin. It lasted precisely 108 minutes. The 108 Minutes Round Table is an homage to this event and was organized during all STARMUS festivals since.

The 108 minutes Round Table discussions of the first three festivals were especially noteworthy, which took place at the Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC) on the island of La Palma in Canaries, Spain. The GTC is the world's largest single-aperture optical telescope.

One of the most brilliant minds on the planet will gather in Armenia to celebrate science communication within the framework of the 6th Edition of STARMUS in September.

The global festival of science communication, founded by astrophysicist Garik Israelian will take place 5-10 September, 2022 in Yerevan.

The program of Starmus VI is filled with science and technology, music and arts, presents world-class artists and prominent scientists. Conferences, speeches, presentations, and other events are a part of the program.

Starmus VI festival features presentations by legendary Astronauts, Nobel Prize Winners, prominent figures of science, technology, culture and arts.

Every edition of the festival is organized around a particular theme related to space exploration, and this year’s topic is 50 Years on Mars.