Firefighters contain fire at Stepanakert plant
YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Firefighters have contained the fire which broke out in an oxygen device plant in Stepanakert.
The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said the first-responders managed to prevent possible risks.
All detachments of the State Service of Emergency Situations are dispatched to the scene.
