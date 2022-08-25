No victims reported at Stepanakert plant fire
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. There are no victims in the Stepanakert plant fire at this moment, the healthcare ministry of Artsakh said.
First-responders are at the scene.
A fire broke out in an oxygen equipment plant at 20 Tigran Mets Street of Stepanakert City, which resulted in high-pressure containers exploding, authorities said earlier.
