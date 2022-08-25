High-pressure containers explode at Stepanakert oxygen equipment plant

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The State Service of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Interior of Artsakh released details from the explosion in a building in Stepanakert.

“A fire broke out in a oxygen equipment plant at 20 Tigran Mets Street of Stepanakert City, which resulted in high-pressure containers exploding. The fire is partially contained by firefighter-rescuers. Please do not panic, all necessary measures are being taken at the scene,” the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said in a statement.