Armenian foreign ministry says it responded to Russian embassy’s note of protest

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministry responded by defined procedures to the Russian embassy’s note, the foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The content of the note is part of internal diplomatic correspondence and thus we don’t find it appropriate to publish it,” foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan added.

The Russian Embassy in Yerevan sent a note of protest to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, demanding Yerevan to take actions against attempts – which it described as “direct provocations” - by certain circles that tried to implicate Moscow in the Surmalu trade center blast.

 

 

 








