Armenian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs to meet in Moscow on August 30

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev will meet on August 30 in Moscow, the Office of Mher Grigoryan said.

The first meeting of Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev in the format of the joint work of commissions on delimitation and border security was held on May 24, 2022 at the inter-state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.