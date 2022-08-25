Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 August 2022

Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel trilateral meeting expected in Brussels

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel is scheduled in Brussels on August 31, the Armenian PM’s Office said.

 








