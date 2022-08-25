Armenian PM arrives in Kyrgyzstan on working visit
YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit, his Office said.
PM Pashinyan will participate in the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in the town of Cholpon-Ata.
