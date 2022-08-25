PM Pashinyan congratulates President of Uruguay on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou on the occasion of the Independence Day, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian people and personally myself, I warmly congratulate you on the Independence Day of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay.

I am confident that the historically friendly relations between our states and peoples will continue to develop and strengthen for the benefit of our peoples and our states.

I wish you productive working activity and energy, and peace and well-being to the friendly people of Uruguay.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration,” the Armenian PM said in the message.