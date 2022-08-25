LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.25% to $2430.00, copper price down by 1.05% to $8034.50, lead price down by 0.15% to $1973.00, nickel price down by 1.80% to $21354.00, tin price down by 0.92% to $24280.00, zinc price up by 0.83% to $3513.50, molybdenum price up by 0.40% to $33466.13, cobalt price up by 5.06% to $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.