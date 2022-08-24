Allied relations with Russia are developing dynamically – PM Pashinyan receives Governor of Omsk

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Alexander Burkov, Governor of Omsk Oblast of the Russian Federation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation's visit to Armenia and noted that the allied relations with the Russian Federation are developing dynamically. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the periodic mutual visits and active discussions of representatives of Governments and regions contribute to this. The Prime Minister emphasized that there is a clear agenda for the development of cooperation in the economy, investments and other spheres, in the direction of which the two countries continue to cooperate closely.

Alexander Burkov thanked for the warm reception and noted that the Russian President has repeatedly mentioned the importance of developing allied relations with Armenia, so they are interested in further expanding ties with the regions of our country. According to the Governor of Omsk, interregional cooperation has great potential for development.

Cooperation in economy, trade, industry, aviation, education, culture and other spheres were considered promising.

The Prime Minister emphasized the steps towards the development of cooperation in the above-mentioned directions and emphasized the need for regular contacts and interactions.