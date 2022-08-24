New three-month military trainings for reservists to kick off from Sep 15
YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. New three-month military trainings for reservists will be held from September 15 to December 15.
The respective decision was adopted by the government of Armenia today.
The trainings will involve this time 318 reservists.
The trainings are aimed at improving the military skills of reservists.
