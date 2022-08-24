Armenian Government offers infrastructure support to investors

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The Government approved the “Infrastructures for Investments” program which offers investors support by building the necessary infrastructures.

“Armenia recorded high economic activity growth in the first half of the year, but naturally this inspires us to further promote and support investments,” Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

The program is aimed at helping all investors in solving their infrastructure issues.

“Many people who build factories and hotels or carry out other investments are almost always having problems related to infrastructures, be it a water pipeline, gas pipeline, road or anything else, and with this program we are encouraging investors by helping them in the issue of infrastructures,” Kerobyan said.

The government will provide 20% infrastructure needed by investors who are investing 500,000,000 dams. If the investment is higher than 500,000,000 drams, the government will provide the necessary infrastructure by 10%.