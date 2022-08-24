Pashinyan discusses Nagorno Karabakh with Putin

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The phone talk was initiated by the Armenian side.

The Kremlin readout says that the sides continued the discussions around the situation in Nagorno Karabakh. The importance of consistent implementation of the trilateral agreements of 9 November 2020, 11 January and 26 November of 2021 of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was reaffirmed. The role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent was underscored in ensuring stability in the region.

Certain topical subjects of further developing the Armenia-Russia strategic partnership and allied relations were addressed.