U.S., Israel discuss broad range of global issues

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Assistant to the U.S. President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata discussed a broad range of global issues and issues of mutual concern during the meeting at the White House, NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a press statement.

“Mr. Sullivan underscored President Biden’s steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel’s capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats”, the statement says. “They discussed plans for the upcoming U.S.-Israel Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology, and ways to expand and enhance bilateral cooperation on critical and emerging technologies to further solutions to address global challenges. Mr. Sullivan also stressed the need to take continued steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, which are critical to peace, security and prosperity”, it added.