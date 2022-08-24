Surmalu: Body of last presumed missing person not found, search-and-rescue operations stopped

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The search-and-rescue operations in the Surmalu trade center have been suspended Wednesday morning after authorities said they couldn’t find the body or remains of the last presumed missing person.

“Thorough search operations were carried out in the epicenter of the blast and the entire nearby area, in some parts even double search operations. Unfortunately, the body or remains of the missing person weren’t found,” Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan said in a statement.

The August 14 blast killed 16 people and injured more than 60.

1 person is presumed missing in the explosion.