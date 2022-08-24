Robert Arzumanyan named new manager of FC Noah
YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Retired Armenian football player Robert Arzumanyan is the new manager of Yerevan’s FC Noah, the club announced.
“Robert Arzumanyan new Noah manager.
We are pleased to announce that Noah signed a contract with 37-year-old former Armenian National Team player Robert Arzumanyan. His previous club was Urartu, which was headed by Arzumanyan from March 2021 till June 2022. Welcome to the Noah family,” FC Noah said in a statement.
