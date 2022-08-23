Russian Investigative Committee says other people might be involved in Darya Dugina’s murder

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The investigators of the Russian Federation do not rule out that other persons, except the Ukrainian Natalia Vovk, may be involved in the murder of journalist Darya Dugina, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said.

"The investigation plans to declare Natalia Vovk wanted. Other persons involved in the crime are being identified," the Russian Investigative Committee informed.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has confirmed that Ukrainian Natalia Vovk rented an apartment in the building where the murdered woman used to live to track her movement.

"A search is being carried out in that apartment in order to find important objects for the investigation. Also, the garage rented by Vovk has been found, and a search is being conducted there as well," said the Russian Investigative Committee.