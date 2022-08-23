Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-08-22

YEREVAN, 23 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.53 drams to 404.93 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.10 drams to 401.85 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 6.76 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.49 drams to 476.32 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 257.66 drams to 22564.84 drams. Silver price down by 4.69 drams to 245.99 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.