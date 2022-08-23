Armenian President, French University Rector exchange views on development of a number of fields

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan received Rector of the French University of Armenia Bertrand Venard, the Presidential Office said.

During the conversation Bertrand Venard said that his term in office ends soon, adding that during this period he has tried not only to contribute to the fulfillment of the goal of providing students with quality education, but also to support the further development and deepening of the Armenian-French friendly relations. He introduced the President on the activities being carried out by the University in Armenia, the new educational programs and future projects.

The President thanked for the productive work, particularly highlighting the programs in informatics and applied mathematics being implemented in the University. Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed hope that the work done by the Rector of the French University in Armenia will continue with the same spirit.

Views were exchanged also on the potential and prospects of development of education, science and high technologies in Armenia.