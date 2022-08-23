Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August 2022

Border commission meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan planned to take place during August

Border commission meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan planned to take place during August

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the commissions for demarcation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan is planned to take place by the end of August in Moscow, Russia, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan’s office said.

No separate agenda of items is decided yet.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]