Border commission meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan planned to take place during August
YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the commissions for demarcation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan is planned to take place by the end of August in Moscow, Russia, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan’s office said.
No separate agenda of items is decided yet.
