New route connecting Artsakh to Armenia will have legal status of corridor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Heads of 5 parliamentary factions of Artsakh met today with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the Parliament of Artsakh said.

The reason for the meeting was the recent statement of Minister-Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in Armenia Maksim Seleznev, as well as the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan in early August and the security issues.

The representatives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided clarifications over the aforementioned issues. Particularly, citing the 2020 November 9 statement it was stated that the new route will have the legal status of the same corridor and all security components will be maintained, starting from the 5km security zone to the deployment of checkpoints of Russian peacekeeping forces.

As for the latest incidents, the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent said that they have made necessary conclusions over the August incidents, at the same time assuring that they will make additional efforts to prevent such violations in the future and ensure the proper security of the population of Artsakh.