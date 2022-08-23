Armenian PM to depart for Kyrgyzstan on August 25
YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan on August 25 to participate in the session of the Inter-governmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union, the PM’s Office said.
