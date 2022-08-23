Yerevan to host 2023 session of Coordination Council of CIS Tax Investigation Agencies

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia participated in the session of the Coordination Council of CIS Tax Investigation Agencies in Minsk, Belarus, the SRC said.

The session was attended by heads of tax investigation agencies of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The implementation of the CIS inter-state program in fighting crime was discussed. The sides presented their activities in ensuring the economic security of their countries and the accumulated experience, as well as the process of exchange of experience in revealing economic crimes and violations.

The sides also discussed other issues of multilateral interest.

The next session of the Coordination Council is expected to take place in Yerevan in 2023, with the chairmanship of the State Revenue Committee.