LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.19% to $2390.50, copper price down by 0.64% to $8027.00, lead price down by 1.40% to $2013.50, nickel price up by 0.38% to $22343.00, tin price down by 1.33% to $24465.00, zinc price up by 0.27% to $3497.00, molybdenum price stood at $33245.67, cobalt price stood at $49455.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.