Armenian team of young boxers win 2 gold and 4 bronze medals at the European Championship held in Turkey

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. On August 22, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Karen Giloyan received the Armenian boxers who won 2 gold and 4 bronze medals at the European Youth Championship recently held in Erzurum, Turkey.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry, Hamest Afrikyan (42 kg) and Samvel Siramargyan (66 kg) won the title of Europe’s champion. Vahram Dovlatbekyan (40 kg), Tigran Hovsepyan (50 kg), Alen Stepanyan (57 kg) and Hayk Ghahramanyan (75 kg) won bronze medals.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the young boxers for their wonderful performances and achievements.

"Thank you and congratulations. Most importantly, continue training and working with the same logic and diligence. This is just the beginning, don't overestimate yourselves. Now you have to practice better, work to win medals in the adult competition as well."