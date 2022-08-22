Electricity prices hit fresh all-time highs again in some European states

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Electricity prices on the Day Ahead market for August 22 delivery have hit fresh all-time highs again in a number of European countries, TASS reports citing Nord Pool electricity exchange’s data.

Particularly, the price reached 563.81 euros per MWh in Eastern and Western Denmark, 564.66 euros in Austria, 561.94 euros in Belgium, 563.81 euros in Germany, 571.34 euros in France, and 558.23 euros in the Netherlands.

The price of electricity followed an increase in the gas price. Earlier on Monday the price of gas in Europe exceeded $3,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since early March.