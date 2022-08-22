PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan visits Aragatsotn Province

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan arrived in the Aragatsotn Province on August 22 on a two-day trip.

In the provincial capital of Ashtarak, Hakobyan was welcomed by Aragatsotn Governor Sergey Movsisyan and his spouse and the Mayor of Ashtarak Tovmas Shahverdyan, who accompanied her to the Perj Proshyan House-Museum.

The museum director Marine Tumanyan presented the history of the House-Museum to Mrs. Hakobyan.

The museum was founded in 1948 on the foundation of the writer’s paternal house. It was renovated in 2008. Today, the Perj Proshyan House-Museum has more than 2000 items on display presenting the activities of the renowned writer. Perj Proshyan greatly focused on women’s education, and he was the founder of the Galanian Girls’ School in Tbilisi.

Anna Hakobyan then visited the Karmravor Church of Holy Mother of God in Ashtarak. The church priest Manuk Zeynalyan greeted Mrs. Hakobyan and presented the history of the church. The church was built by Priests Grigor and Manas in the 7th century and served as a Convent where the remains of the nuns and priests are laid to rest.

Governor Sergey Movsisyan and his spouse presented to her an oil painting depicting the Karmravor Church.