Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists expected to take place in spring 2023

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. The Coordination Council of Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists held a meeting on August 19 in Yerevan in the Union of Journalists of Armenia.

The session was attended by President of the Union of Journalists of Armenia, editor-in-chief of 168 Hours Satik Seyranyan, former and current directors of ARMENPRESS state news agency Aram Ananyan and Narine Nazaryan, President of All Armenian Media Association and Noyan Tapan news agency director Tigran Harutyunyan, Azdag and Zartonk director- editors-in-chief Shahan Gantaharian and Sevag Hagopian. Editor-in-chief of the Czech Orer daily Hakob Asatryan joined the meeting online.

Among many issues discussed at the meeting, the Coordination Council also decided to hold the upcoming Forum in spring 2023. Details associated with the upcoming Forum will soon be discussed at the next session of the Coordination Council scheduled in November 2022.