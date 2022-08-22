10th Pan-Armenian Educational Conference to contribute to strengthening Armenia-Diaspora ties

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. The 10th Pan-Armenian Educational Conference, organized by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, was held in Aghveran on August 16-21, attended by representatives of Armenian educational facilities from 21 countries, as well as around 100 representatives of education sector of Armenia and Artsakh, the ministry said in a press release.

Deputy Minister of Education Artur Martirosyan attended the closing ceremony of the Conference. Addressing the participants, he highly valued their efforts and dedication to the preservation of Armenian identity in the Diaspora.

“This Conference is the platform enabling to voice about the problems of organizing and implementing education sector in the Diaspora, to determine the cooperation directions with the Ministry of Education. Continue your dedicated work of educating Armenian children in the Diaspora as fighters for preserving our identity”, he said.

The participants assessed the Conference results as positive, calling it a good opportunity to exchange experience, expand the cooperation, address the problems and launch a new partnership for solving them.

The Conference is organized with the support of the Armenian government.