Armenia reports 1913 weekly COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. 1913 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the past one week, the ministry of healthcare said.

6523 tests were conducted on August 15-21.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 432,274.

The death toll has risen to 8648 as 5 death cases were registered in a week.

1663 patients recovered in the past week. The total number of recoveries comprises 419,528.

The current number of active cases is 2417.



