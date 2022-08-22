Armenian State Revenue Committee and United States DEA discuss cooperation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Rustam Badasyan held a meeting with Jennifer Sweeder, the regional director of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of the United States of America.

During the meeting Badasyan and Sweeder were pleased to note the current level of cooperation and addressed the future steps and actions of jointly implemented programs.

The course of the DEA-supported infrastructure development program at the SRC K9 center was discussed. The sides expressed hope that the construction will be completed within 2022 and that it will provide new opportunities for the SRC anti-smuggling division to more effectively fight against drug trafficking.

Badasyan highlighted the continuous technical support provided by partners aimed at the training of customs officers and research of the best practice.

On the occasion of Sweeder completing her mission in the region, the SRC chief thanked her for cooperation and wished success in her new capacity.

Badasyan also congratulated Sweeder’s successor Imeda Tsitsiashvili and expressed readiness for cooperation.