Cincinnati Masters: Coric stuns Tsitsipas in final

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Borna Coric stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas to lift the Cincinnati title and become the lowest ranked Masters 1000 champion in history.

The Croatian, who arrived in Ohio sitting at 152 on the ATP ladder and on a protected ranking, followed up his stunning triumphs over Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Britain’s Cameron Norrie by defeating the No.4 seed 7-6(0) 6-2 in one hour and 55 minutes, Eurosport reports.