European Stocks - 19-08-22

MOSCOW, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 19 August:

The value of German DAX is down by 1.12% to 13544.52 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.94% to 6495.83 points, British FTSE is up by 0.11% to 7550.37 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 0.71% to 1170.57 points.