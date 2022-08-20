LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 August:

The price of aluminum is down by 0.71% to $2386.00, copper price is up by 0.59% to $8078.50, lead price is down by 1.47% to $2042.00, nickel price is up by 2.19% to $22258.00, tin price is up by 0.81% to $24795.00, zinc price is up by 0.43% to $3487.50, molybdenum price is down by 0.20% to $33245.67, cobalt price stood at $49455.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.