Social affairs ministry considers assistance program for victims of Surmalu blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is holding discussions in the direction of launching an assistance program for the victims of the Surmalu trade center explosion, the ministry spokesperson Zara Manucharyan told ARMENPRESS.

“At this moment there are discussions in the ministry in the direction of carrying out a state assistance program for the families of those who were killed in the Surmalu trade center blast and those who were physically injured,” Manucharyan said, adding that details of the coverage will be released additionally.

Asked whether or not the businesses who suffered damages will also receive support, Manucharyan said that this matter is not in their ministry’s jurisdiction.