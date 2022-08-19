Deputy FM presents situation around Nagorno Karabakh conflict to colleagues in Argentina

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. The new phase of political consultations between the Armenian and Argentine foreign ministries was held on August 16 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina.

The consultations were held by the Armenian Deputy FM Paruyr Hovhannisyan and the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina Pablo Tettamanti, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a press release.

The sides discussed the positive course of the bilateral traditional friendly relations. Regular political Armenian-Argentine dialogue, expansion of the legal-contractual framework and development of trade-economic and inter-parliamentary ties were highlighted.

Partnership within the framework of international organizations was addressed. Urgent issues on the regional and international agenda were discussed.

Hovhannisyan presented the situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the importance of its peaceful resolution process with the purpose of establishing sustainable peace in South Caucasus.

On the same day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina Santiago Cafiero received Paruyr Hovhannisyan. During the meeting the results of the political consultations and agreements were summed up and the deepening of the friendly Armenian-Argentine relations were discussed.

During the visit to Argentina the Armenian delegation was also received by Minister of Culture Tristan Bauer, Defense Minister Jorge Taiana, members of the Foreign Relations and Worship Committee of the Senate and the Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies Foreign Relations and Worship Committee Eduardo Valdes.