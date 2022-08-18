Aug. 17 earthquake on Iran-Turkey border felt in Armenian towns

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Two earthquakes measuring 3 or higher on the MSK scale were registered in the region from August 11 to 17, the Regional Service for Seismic Protection of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

One of the earthquakes – measuring 3-4 on the MSK scale – was recorded some 42km north-west from the town of Akhaltskha in Georgia on August 15.

On August 17, an MSK 4 earthquake was recorded 41km north-east from the town of Maku at the Iran-Turkey border zone, which was felt in the Armenian towns of Artashat and Ararat, as well as in the villages of Vosketap, Yeraskh and Surenavan at an intensity of 2-3 MSK.

No earthquakes measuring 2-3 or higher were recorded in Armenia or Artsakh in the past week.