French Foreign Ministry extends condolences over Yerevan’s Surmalu shopping center blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. France expresses its solidarity with Armenia on the first day of national mourning declared after the explosion in Yerevan's "Surmalu" shopping center on August 14, ARMENPRESS reports, the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France said in a statement.

"We offer our condolences to the families of the victims, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery. We commend the dedication of the rescuers, who continue to search for the missing," the message says.