UK flag flies at half-mast at Yerevan Embassy in memory of victims of Surmalu blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS.  The UK’s flag is flying at half-mast in front of the British Embassy in Yerevan today in memory of the victims of the blast at Surmalu shopping centre on 14 August, the British Embassy said in a statement.

“At this difficult moment, the British Embassy sends its deep condolences to the people of Armenia,” it added.

On Sunday 14 August, UK Ambassador John Gallagher wrote on Twitter:

“Shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the explosion at Surmalu shopping centre this afternoon. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. I wish those injured a full and speedy recovery.”

Two days of national mourning are declared in Armenia in memory of the victims of the Surmalu trade center explosion.








